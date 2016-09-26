Steve King: Will Hillary Be ‘Off Her Meds’ During Debate?

The morning of the first presidential debate, Rep. Steve King asked his Twitter followers whether Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton will be medicated during the event. “Tonight’s biggest post #debate question,” the conservative firebrand tweeted. “Inquiring American minds will want to know, was Hillary on her meds or off her meds?” The Iowa Republican is known for his outlandish, often racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric. His most recent controversy came during the Republican National Convention, when he remarked to MSNBC that white people have contributed more to civilization than any other “sub-group.” Questioning whether Clinton will be “off her meds” represents King nodding to right-wing conspiracy theories about the former secretary of State’s health.
