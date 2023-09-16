Steve Martin Denies Walloping Miriam Margolyes on Set

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Steve Martin is denying his Little Shop of Horrors co-star Miriam Margolyes’ claim that she was “repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down” by him on the set. “I have to object,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch—the same caution I would use with any similar scene.” In her new memoir, Margolyes called Martin “unlovely” and “brilliant but horrid to me.” Martin says he thought they had “a good communication as professional actors.”