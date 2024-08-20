Steve Martin Reveals Why He Won’t Host the Oscars Again
‘THANKLESS’
Steve Martin is making it clear that he has no intention of hosting the Oscars again. Hosting the awards show came up in a conversation the comedian had with the Los Angeles Times published on Monday. In the interview, Martin explained that he had hosted the ceremony three times: twice alone and once with actor Alec Baldwin. He said he was “very nervous” when hosting alone but in a duo he was at ease. So why won’t he host? It comes down to cash. “They don’t pay, either,” Martin said regarding the Motion Picture Academy. “The Golden Globes pay, so they get Tina Fey and Amy [Poehler]. And Ricky Gervais. The Oscars should pay. When you consider the amount of work, it’s at least several months of mental churning,” Martin said. Earlier in the conversation, the Only Murders in the Building star joked and called the hosting gig “thankless.” Martin’s not alone in not wanting to host. In June, both John Mulaney and Jimmy Kimmel passed on the gig.