CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Steve McPherson Sexual Harassment Probe Forced Him Out of ABC

    Office Politics

    Vince Bucci / Getty Images

    Steve McPherson resigned from ABC abruptly Tuesday amid a company investigation into sexual harassment claims against him, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The departure happened mere days before the network will present its fall programming to TV reporters and critics. The investigation had been going on for three weeks after multiple harassment complaints. Allegedly, several woman, including on-air talent and executives, are involved, as is one incident at a company retreat.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter