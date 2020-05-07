CHEAT SHEET
Steve Mnuchin Gets Into Twitter Fight With Axl Rose
WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE
If you were wondering what else the year 2020 could throw at us, Wednesday night brought us the spectacle of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin embroiling himself in a Twitter beef with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose. The “Paradise City” singer kicked things off by blasting the former movie mogul, tweeting: “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.”
Moments later, Mnuchin chimed in, firing back (along with an American flag emoji): “What have you done for the country lately?” (He deleted a previous tweet, which reportedly featured the Liberia flag.) As of publication, Rose has yet to hit back against the Trump Cabinet official.