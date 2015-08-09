Steve-O Arrested in SeaWorld Protest

Jackass star Steve-O was arrested Sunday after scaling a crane at a Hollywood construction site in a protest against SeaWorld, police said. Emergency responders, including several fire crews and ambulances, were called to the scene after Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, began streaming video of himself climbing the crane on Facebook. The stunt performer reportedly inflated a large killer whale balloon with an animal-welfare message about SeaWorld and set off fireworks from the tip of the crane. Steve-O then posted on Facebook, “Anyone wanna bail me out of jail?” He climbed down just before 9 p.m. and was taken into custody. Authorities said he could face several charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, trespassing, and setting off explosives without a permit.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10