Republicans Took $400K From Disgraced Casino Mogul Steve Wynn After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Republican Party has taken nearly $400,000 in donations from Steve Wynn, a former casino mogul accused of serial sexual harassment and assault, Politico reports. Last year, Wynn, a close friend of president Trump, was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting employees over a decade-long period, forcing him to step down as chairman of Wynn Resorts in January 2018. At the same time, Wynn also resigned as finance chairman for the Republican National Committee—a position selected for him by president Trump. In April of this year, however, the RNC accepted $248,500 from Wynn, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee accepted $150,000, according to two sources cited by Politico. The donations have not been made public yet.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel defended the organization’s decision to accept the funds. “... Steve has repeatedly and unequivocally denied wrongdoing, and he has not been charged with or found guilty of any crimes,” McDaniel said in a statement. “At this point, there is no reason for refusing his support.” The disgraced casino magnate has consistently denied the allegations, and accused his ex-wife of instigating the claims.