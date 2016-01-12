Steven Avery Appeals Murder Conviction

CHEAT SHEET
Steven Avery has filed an appeal to have his murder conviction thrown out. In a motion to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals made public Tuesday, Avery says the search warrant that collected evidence of Teresa Halbach’s murder was not valid because it only covered a single property, but multiple properties were searched by law enforcement. He does not clarify the properties to which he’s referring. What’s more, Avery claims “Juror C.W.” told the jury room that he was “fucking guilty,” and that act “deprived Avery of an impartial jury trial.” Finally, Avery said the murder conviction cannot stand because an alternate juror was improperly seated after deliberations began following closing arguments—but Avery’s defense counsel consented to that alternate juror being seated. Avery’s 2007 conviction has drawn international attention since the 10-part Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer began streaming in December.