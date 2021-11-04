CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ex-Idaho Governor Candidate’s Murder Trial Ends With Hung Jury
HUNG UP
Read it at CBS Denver
The murder trial of an Idaho man who ran unsuccessfully for governor twice has ended in a mistrial. Steven Pankey, 69, was convicted of false reporting, but the hung jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on two charges of murder and one of kidnapping. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, when the prosecution will have the opportunity to re-file the case. Pankey was charged with kidnapping and killing Jonelle Matthews in 1984. The night before 12-year-old Matthews vanished from her home in Colorado, she had performed at a Christmas concert. Her remains were only found in 2019 by a crew working on an oil and gas pipeline. Pankey previously claimed he had been framed.