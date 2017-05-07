Steven Seagal Banned from Ukraine

CHEAT SHEET
American actor Steven Seagal has been banned from Ukraine for five years after being deemed a national security threat. The Ukraine security services said in a letter that Seagal has “committed socially dangerous actions ... that contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine’s security.” The declaration likely stems from Seagal’s praise of the Kremlin and his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has won Seagal’s support on his actions such as the annexation of Crimea, a move that was decried by the international community. Seagal supported Donald Trump in last year’s election, and he was granted Russian citizenship and a Russian passport recently in a highly publicized ceremony.