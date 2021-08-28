Steven Seagal Can’t Outrun Feds’ Crypto Fine

Read it at Bloomberg
Steven Seagal agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission a $330,000 fine for flogging a cryptocurrency without disclosing he was paid to do so—but he only paid $75,000 and stiffed the feds on the rest while living in Moscow. Now a judge in Brooklyn has given the SEC permission to go through Seagal’s U.S. business manager to get the rest of the money, Bloomberg reports. Seagal—who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016—also ignored the judge’s order to appear in court.