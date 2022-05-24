CHEAT SHEET
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith Enters Rehab
Read it at Daily Mail
Aerosmith’s lead singer Steven Tyler has entered rehab after relapsing on pain medication, the rock band announced in a statement. Tyler, 74, began using pain pills again after undergoing foot surgery. The Boston-based band is, according to the posted statement, canceling their set of Las Vegas residency shows in June and July, and hopes to begin performing again in September. Would-be concertgoers will be automatically refunded through Ticketmaster. Tyler, who has dealt with painful orthopedic problems for many years, first went into rehab in the 1980s after an intervention from band members. According to the band’s statement, this time Tyler “voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”