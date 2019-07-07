CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TAKING A BREAK

    Stevie Wonder to Undergo Kidney Transplant

    Allison Quinn

    Breaking News Reporter

    Kevork Djansezian/Getty

    Music icon Stevie Wonder told fans on Saturday night that he’ll be taking a break from the stage to undergo a kidney transplant in September. Speaking to concertgoers in London after performing his hit “Superstition,” he said, “I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break. I’m having surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.” Wonder said a donor has already been found for the procedure and that he’s “good,” apparently putting to rest rumors that he has been facing serious health issues. “You ain’t gonna hear no rumors about us,” he said.  

    Read it at AP