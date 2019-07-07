CHEAT SHEET
Stevie Wonder to Undergo Kidney Transplant
Music icon Stevie Wonder told fans on Saturday night that he’ll be taking a break from the stage to undergo a kidney transplant in September. Speaking to concertgoers in London after performing his hit “Superstition,” he said, “I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break. I’m having surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.” Wonder said a donor has already been found for the procedure and that he’s “good,” apparently putting to rest rumors that he has been facing serious health issues. “You ain’t gonna hear no rumors about us,” he said.