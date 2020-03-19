What We Must Do to Have an Economy After Coronavirus

It took too long, but the political system finally appears to be grasping the urgency of this frightening economic moment. With bipartisan support, on Wednesday, the Congress passed and the president signed an initial, scaled-down economic stimulus bill. They’re already working on the next, much larger fiscal installment.

These actions are essential, because while policymakers cannot stave off the deep recession— at least— that’s occurring in real time, they have the tools to partially mitigate the damage and to ensure that there’s an economy capable of bouncing back once coronavirus cases come under control.

To meet the public health threat, the economy must go into some degree of deep freeze. That simple fact makes this an extremely unusual recession. It is not the nature of governments in capitalist economies to instruct their citizens to stop engaging in commerce, but that’s what’s on order. The closest analogy was after the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001, but that lasted a day or two, and the next thing we heard from the government was President Bush telling us that our patriotic duty was to get on a plane for Disney World.