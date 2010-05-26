Stimulus Worked Better than Expected

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama ought to tell Republicans to stick this in their pipe and smoke it: The $800 billion economic-stimulus plan that he signed in 2009 with only three GOP votes has worked even better than expected. According to the CBO, the stimulus boosted employment by between 1.3 to 2.8 million jobs, which is 250,000 more jobs than expected. It also added between 1.7 and 4.1 percentage points to GDP. Stimulus spending from the bill will continue to increase through the middle of the year before it drops off.