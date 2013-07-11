Stock Market Has Record Surge

CHEAT SHEET
It's a good day for your money. On Thursday, U.S. stock indexes rose to record heights after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said Wednesday that the economy still needs “highly accommodative monetary policy for the foreseeable future,” signaling that the Fed will maintain its easy-money policies. As the trading session closed, both the Dow Jones and S&P climbed to record heights. Investors have been nervous because of speculation that the Fed was planning to scale back the monthly $85 million bond-buyback program as the U.S. economy improves.