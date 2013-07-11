CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Stock Market Has Record Surge

    rejoice

    Jim Watson / AP Photo

    It's a good day for your money. On Thursday, U.S. stock indexes rose to record heights after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said Wednesday that the economy still needs “highly accommodative monetary policy for the foreseeable future,” signaling that the Fed will maintain its easy-money policies. As the trading session closed, both the Dow Jones and S&P climbed to record heights. Investors have been nervous because of speculation that the Fed was planning to scale back the monthly $85 million bond-buyback program as the U.S. economy improves.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal