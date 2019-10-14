Grab Snickers, Milky Way, Twix and More of the Best Halloween Candy While It’s on Sale on Amazon

I am the first to admit that I buy Halloween candy specifically to eat for myself. Even though all of these candies are available all year round, there’s something about Halloween candy that’s just more appealing. If you’re anything like me, this one-day deal from Amazon is here for you. Right now, you can choose from four different containers of mixed fun-sized and full-sized Halloween candy from Mars.

The deal includes mixes of Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, 3 Musketeers, Skittles, Starburst, and Lifesavers. These come in mixed bags with 250-315 pieces. You can even get a box of 18 full-sized Snickers, Skittles, and M&M’s if you want to be that house giving out full-sized candy this year (you should absolutely be that house). There’s just something so fun about enjoying Halloween candy for yourself and for the kids. Get a headstart on supplying a sugar overload to yourself and the neighborhood with the one-day deal. | Get it on Amazon >

