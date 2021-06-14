Stolen Ambulance Driven into Bay After 137-Mile Chase Through New York State
‘I’m drowning’
A woman who stole an ambulance and led police on a 137-mile chase across New York state had to be rescued from Irondequoit Bay after driving the vehicle into the water, WHEC reported. Police said that the woman stole the ambulance from a depot in Utica, New York, at 5.am. Sunday morning. Police twice tried to stop the vehicle with stingers on the New York State Thruway but decided to follow it at a safe speed instead. After leaving the Thruway, the woman drove the ambulance through the gate at the Newport Yacht Club and into the bay shortly after noon. A witness said she climbed out of the ambulance, shouting “I’m drowning,” before nearby boaters plucked her out of the water. She was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff's deputies.