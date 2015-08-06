Stolen Stradivarius Found After 35 years

CHEAT SHEET
A Stradivarius violin that belonged to virtuoso Roman Totenberg has been found—more than three decades after it was taken from him. It is expected to be returned to his family Thursday. Totenberg’s wife gave him the violin in 1943 and it was stolen in 1980. One of the musician’s daughters, NPR legal correspondent Nina Totenberg, said the family of a former student discovered the instrument in a locked case after his death and turned it over to the FBI. Sadly, Roman Totenberg himself won’t get to see it recovered: He passed away in 2012, at the age of 101.