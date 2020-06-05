Family of Six, and Their Two Cats, Found Dead Inside SUV in San Antonio
Police in Texas say they have found a family of six dead in an SUV in San Antonio, according to local reports. News channel KSAT reported the discovery was made Thursday in the city’s Stone Oak neighborhood. Police were reportedly called to the home after a friend of the residents notified cops that he hadn’t heard from them for some time. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers smelled “heavy, noxious fumes” coming from the house when they arrived, and found a note on the door that reportedly said there were “bodies or people inside of the home, animals were in the freezer, and do not enter.” Police discovered the family of six dead in the garage a short time later, McManus said. The husband and wife were both in their thirties and their four children, ranging from 11 months old to 4 years old, were all in the vehicle along with two cats in a basket on the front seat. McManus said evidence suggests the deaths were not an accident.
