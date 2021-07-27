Stop Worrying About Masks—America Needs Vaccine Mandates Now

As the CDC announces its third change in masking guidance in as many months, the United States is approaching a perilous plateau in vaccination rates, with just over 48% of Americans fully vaccinated and nearly half of unvaccinated Americans saying that they won’t get the jab.

Some states in the South and Midwest have vaccinated barely a third of their populations. Yet Americans, vaccinated or not, are now tossing away their masks, and going to restaurants and bars, ballgames and movies, concerts and theme parks in startling numbers.

The highly transmissible Delta variant is now the dominant strain, COVID-19 cases have doubled during the last three weeks and deaths are again on the rise. Small wonder that the CDC on Tuesday revised its guidance to once more recommend that Americans don masks when indoors.