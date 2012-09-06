Storms Touch Down in Charlotte

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama is set to accept the Democratic presidential nomination tonight in Charlotte, and storm clouds are threatening to rain on his parade. According to the National Weather Service, “scattered showers and thunderstorms” are in the forecast for Charlotte Thursday night. Organizers already moved the president’s speech indoors from the larger outdoor stadium he was scheduled to speak in. There are no reports that the stormy weather forecast will affect the night's events in any other way. Just last week, Hurricane Isaac caused GOP organizers to cancel the first night of the Republican National Convention.