Stormy Daniels’ Ex Lawyer Michael Avenatti Wants to Testify for Trump: Report
TURNCOAT
Stormy Daniels’ disgraced former attorney Michael Avenatti has reportedly said he is willing to testify against her in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump. “The defense has contacted me,” Avenatti reportedly told the New York Post from a Los Angeles prison where he is serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, tax evasion, fraud, embezzlement and other federal crimes. “I’d be more than happy to testify, I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of year.” The move is a huge about-face for the lawyer who was one of Trump’s biggest critics. “There’s no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they’re concerned that he may be reelected,” Avenatti said. “If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think it’s just flat out wrong, and atrocious.” Avenatti said he was “really bothered” by the fact Trump has been “targeted” in numerous legal cases. “Four cases is just over the top and I think there’s a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House,” he said.