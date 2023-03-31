CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Stormy Daniels Pops Champagne to Celebrate Trump Indictment
‘THANK YOU’
Stormy Daniels is celebrating after the bombshell news that former President Donald Trump has been indicted for his alleged hush money payment to the porn star, writing on Twitter that she was drinking champagne and watching the orders flow in for her signature line of merchandise. “Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne,” Daniels wrote. “Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment.”