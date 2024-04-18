Stormy Daniels Reportedly Had Papers From Trump Case Served ‘at Her Feet’
‘KEPT WALKING’
A stone-faced Stormy Daniels ignored a process server while issuing her a subpoena as she arrived at a screening of Stormy at a Brooklyn bar last month, allegedly forcing the person to “leave them at her feet,” according to a court filing Wednesday and obtained by the Associated Press. Trump’s legal team says the porn star, who is a witness in the former president’s ongoing hush-money trial, refused to acknowledge the process server who approached her at the at the 3 Dollar Bill nightclub last month. The legal team even included a photo of Daniels process server Dominic DellaPorte allegedly snapped as she walked away. DellaPorte detailed how they initially approached Daniels with papers requesting information about certain details about her life and time with Trump revealed in the recent documentary. “I stated she was served as I identified her and explained to her what the documents were,” process server Dominic DellaPorte wrote, according to the Associated Press. “She did not acknowledge me and kept walking inside the venue, and she had no expression on her face.” Trump’s lawyers are asking the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, to force Daniels to comply with the subpoena. Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, denied ever receiving the paperwork, labelling it an “unwarranted fishing expedition.” Brewster added in an April 9 letter to the judge: “The process—instituted on the eve of trial—appears calculated to cause harassment and/or intimidation of a lay witness.”