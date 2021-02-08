Stormy Daniels Says Alleged Sex With Trump Was ‘the Worst 90 Seconds of My Life’
‘FOR SURE’
Stormy Daniels has picked an unlikely confidant to share details of her alleged affair with Donald Trump with—Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer who arranged the hush-money payments to her. According to the Associated Press, Cohen interviewed Daniels in the latest episode of his podcast, Mea Culpa, in which the two bonded over their experiences of being sucked into the Trump orbit. Cohen apologized for “the needless pain” he put Daniels through, while Daniels discussed her alleged affair with Trump. Daniels said her memory of the encounter was reawakened after she saw the movie Bombshell, which is about Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment of women at Fox News. “I didn’t say anything for years because I didn’t remember,” she said, before going on to describe it as “the worst 90 seconds of my life, for sure, because it just made me hate myself.” Daniels said she didn’t feel “physically threatened” by Trump, but did think about escaping the room, and recalled her internal monologue of: “I could definitely outrun him.” Trump has always denied the affair.