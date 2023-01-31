Stormy Daniels Thanks Trump for ‘Admitting’ Their Affair
‘THE TRUTH’
Stormy Daniels publicly thanked Donald Trump for acknowledging something transpired between them after years of denying their alleged affair and hush money payments that are currently the subject of a grand jury presentation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. “Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING,” the porn star-turned-reality show host tweeted on Tuesday in response to a Truth Social post in which Trump claimed, “With respect to the ‘Stormy’ nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations.” Daniels then proudly embraced the former president’s insulting nickname for her, adding, “Guess I'll take my ‘horse face’ back to bed now, Mr. former ‘president’. Btw, that’s the correct way to use quotation marks.”