‘Straight Outta Compton’ Cast Not Invited to Oscars
First Straight Outta Compton failed to get an expected Best Picture nomination at this year’s Academy Awards. Now, the film’s mostly black cast has been snubbed for a second time, with reports emerging that they were not even invited to attend the ceremony on Feb. 28.
“The Academy invites the nominees only, and each studio gets a limited ticket allotment, based on the number of nominated films, to use at their discretion. It has been this way for decades,” a spokesperson for the Academy told People magazine.
Straight Outta Compton did receive a nomination for Best Original Screenplay, which means the four white screenwriters will be in attendance. The Daily Beast reached out to Universal Pictures, which distributed the film, but they declined to comment on the issue.
Responding to calls for a boycott of the ceremony, producer Ice Cube said last week, “You can’t boycott something that you never went to anyway.”
—Matt Wilstein