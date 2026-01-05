‘Stranger Things’ Isn’t Over Yet as Netflix Teases What’s Next
Stranger Things has not yet ended. On Monday, following a season finale that crashed Netflix on New Year’s Eve, the streamer announced that a documentary about the hit series will premiere on Jan. 12. “A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” reads the synopsis of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, which is described as a “sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.” The series’ creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer—known as the Duffer Brothers—said in a statement that they wanted to revive behind-the-scenes storytelling, explaining that watching such documentaries while growing up taught them “the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made.” The show—whose first season premiered on July 15, 2016—demonstrated its continuing appeal with its final season, crossing 1.2 billion total views ahead of the release of Season 5, Volume 2. That milestone put it above any other series in Netflix history, based on calculations dividing the total time any portion of the series has ever been streamed by the combined runtimes of all available episodes.