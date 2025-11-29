Zootopia 2 scored a whopping $38.5 million at the box office on Black Friday, marking the second-highest ever for the day. The Walt Disney Animation Studios’ sequel nearly set a new record on Thanksgiving Day as well, raking in $19.7 million, falling behind Moana 2 for both days. The animated sequel is on track to top $158 million for its first five days after grossing $39.5 million on its Wednesday opening. Zootopia 2 also scored big with critics, earning a 91 percent Certified Fresh rating from critics aggregated on Rotten Tomatoes—and a 96 percent audience ranking. The film, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, sees the rabbit-and-fox police duo return to investigate a reptile found in the mammal metropolis. Ginnifer Goodwin plays Judy Hopps, while Jason Bateman plays the fox, Nick Wilde, and Ke Huy Quan portrays the newcomer snake. Wicked: For Good is in second place at the box office, grossing $26 million domestically on its second Friday, which marks a steep decline from its $68.6 million debut last week.
‘Stranger Things’ Star, 21, Opens Up About Bullying Claims
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 21, dismissed reports of co-star David Harbour, 50, bullying her on-set. Brown told Deadline that she “felt safe” while shooting scenes with Harbour. “Of course I felt safe, I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set,” she said. “We also play father and daughter, so naturally, we have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together.” She added that she and Harbour “have a great relationship.” The show’s fifth and final season premiered on Netflix on Wednesday. “I really am excited to see—for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like,” she said. Her comments come after the Daily Mail reported on Nov. 1 that she claimed Harbour “bullied and harassed” her. “There were pages and pages of accusations,” an insider told the outlet. “The investigation went on for months.” The outlet clarified that the alleged accusations do not involve sexual impropriety. Executive producer Shawn Levy previously slammed the scandal as “wildly inaccurate” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Close to 1,000 pounds of escargot, worth over $100,000, have been stolen from a French snail farm in the Champagne region of eastern France. Producer Jean-Mathieu Dauvergne told Le Parisien he was shocked to find that the Michelin-star-bound snails had been taken, an incident he said occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning. “This is really not the post that we thought we would write approaching the holidays,” L’Escargot Des Grands Crus wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. “We were victims of a burglary and our stock of fresh and frozen snails was stolen.” The post added that the snails were enough for 10,000 meals. Most of the escargot were slated for Christmas deliveries to upscale restaurants such as Michelin-starred Domaine les Crayères. A police officer in the town of Épernay, Commander Rémi Dubois, said he believed the thieves were likely “experienced and professional.” The missing delicacy was the farm’s entire annual supply, leaving them to resort to purchasing from other producers to satisfy orders. Some restaurants said they would rather remove the item from the menu because the farm’s product is so high-quality.
Bryan Kohberger has allegedly thrown a “huge tantrum” over the quality of the bananas he is receiving at Idaho Maximum Security Institution. “They’re not the kind that he likes,” Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who now works with the nonprofit the Cold Case Foundation, has said. “I’m not sure if that means they may have bruises on them and he doesn’t like that or if there is a particular type of banana that he likes.” The 31-year-old was convicted of the brutal 2022 slayings of Idaho University students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He has spent the past four months in the prison since his July sentencing and has already been branded a “jailhouse Karen.” With reports that the former criminology Ph.D. student has filed formal complaints about fellow inmates and a formal request to be moved, one retired NYPD inspector said “It doesn’t bode well for his longtime prognosis for getting along in that environment.” Kohberger, who is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, is expected to spend the rest of his life in jail. “You can’t make this stuff up, right?” McDonough added. “The guy is a quadruple killer and he’s complaining about his bananas not being the type that he likes.”
A search is underway for a 76-year-old British man who fell from a cruise ship into the ocean around the Canary Islands on Thursday. The man was seen entering the water as the Marella Explorer 2 was heading toward La Gomera, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, early on Thursday morning, having departed from Tenerife on Nov. 21 as part of a seven-day cruise of the islands. Marella Cruises said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a guest was seen entering the water while the ship was on passage to La Gomera. Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time.” It continued, ”Our dedicated care team is supporting the family, providing assistance and comfort. We are working closely with local authorities and will continue to offer every possible support.” Spanish authorities have been overseeing search and rescue efforts, including making use of helicopters and patrol boats, but said that the man was still missing as of Friday evening.
Billy Crudup, star of The Morning Show and Jay Kelly, provided a rare answer to a question about his relationship with his ex, actress Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he shares a son, 21-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker. The pair dated for seven years until Crudup left Parker for Claire Danes in 2003, while Parker was seven months pregnant with their son, only to split from Danes in 2006. He would later go on to marry Naomi Watts in 2023. In an interview with The Times, Crudup, 57, was asked if he and Parker, 61, were on better terms now, referencing a comment he made in 2017 about that period in which he said, “You have to live with the mistakes that you make.” Crudup’s response focused almost entirely on their son, with the actor telling the Times, “Well, without commenting on any of our… Our adoration for our son is boundless. And he has, through the mash-up of the two of us, been endowed with superpowers for theatricality.” “He’s such a badass,“ Crudup added, also noting that “Mary-Louise and I appeared in most of his films.”
Bristol Palin has shared a disappointing update on her ongoing battle with facial paralysis. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has said that she “still” has a “crooked face” after struggling with the condition for almost a year. “Black skinnies, black long sleeve, same denim shirt I wear all the time, vintage Louis Vuitton,” Palin said during a “fit check” with her 5-year-old daughter Sailor Grace Meyer. “And still a crooked face,” she added in the short clip. In January, the 35-year-old reality TV personality revealed that she had a suspected case of Bell’s palsy, a sudden weakness or paralysis of one side of the face. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to viral infections. It is usually temporary, but can take months to recover from. For Palin, however, the issue has been ongoing for far longer. The public speaker noted in January that she was treating the condition with steroids and acupuncture. While she has seen some improvement, the effects of the sudden health shock are evidently still noticeable.
Netflix voice actor Tony Germano has died at the age of 55. Germano, who voiced the streamer’s animated series Go, Dog, Go!, in Brazilian Portuguese in addition to roles on Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, had a fatal fall at his home on Wednesday. His rep told People, “Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries.” According to local outlets, Germano was inspecting roof renovations at his home in São Paulo, Brazil, at the time. Friends and colleagues remembered Germano as “an incomparable professional,” “dear friend,” and “gifted actor.” Added his rep, “Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity, and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt.”
HGTV star Hilary Farr has been forced to address rumors she was sick after AI-generated images circulated on social media showing her in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask. The Love It or List It star shared a video addressing the post, which was captioned: “The physician caring for Hilary Farr’s cancer has provided a devastating update on her health: ‘She might never be seen on TV in the future,’” and showed a headline saying “She might not make it.” However, Farr surfaced to make clear she was the victim of AI slop. “Ta daa! I’m alive. Very, very, very much so alive and well, I’m happy to say,” she said in the video posted to Instagram. Farr commented on how “badly done” the fake news looked, calling it “crazy AI stuff” and saying, “I hope none of you would really take this stuff seriously and realize it is just fake beyond words.” Farr revealed in 2021 to People that she is a breast cancer survivor, saying that she had been diagnosed and treated in 2014. She has been in remission since 2022. The 74-year-old left Love It or List It, which had first filmed in Canada and then in North Carolina, in 2023. The show returned in 2025 with her co-star David Visentin now matched with realtor Page Turner.
Boy Meets World star Ben Savage’s firstborn daughter met the world herself on Wednesday. Savage, 45, played Corey Matthews on the series from 1993 to 2000. He announced the news on Instagram with several snaps of his daughter’s first moments, including one where he excitedly sports a “Girl Dad” t-shirt. Savage and his wife Tessa Angermeier wed in 2023 before welcoming their baby girl this week. Savage has stepped back from acting over the last few years, aside from a few TV movies. Some of his former Boy Meets World co-stars, several of whom host the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, said the star “disappeared from their lives.” Danielle Fishell, who played Topanga on the series, said, “He ghosted us.”