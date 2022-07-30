Joseph Quinn, Who Played Metalhead Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things,’ Jams With Metallica in Real Life

“Stranger Things” star Joseph Quinn won fans over with his epic guitar-shredding to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” on the hit Netflix series—and now he’s rocked out with the band in real life, too. Netflix shared footage of the actor, who played ‘80s metalhead Eddie Munson on the show, meeting with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago. After Quinn expressed gratitude to the band for letting him use their song on the show, Metallica frontman James Hetfield thanked him right back for “doing it justice.” The band then asked Quinn if he’d like to “jam,” and though he said he was “a bit rusty,” he apparently impressed the group enough for them to want to make him an honorary member. “We’d like to make an announcement. Metallica is now a five piece, guys!” drummer Lars Ulrich declared after the impromptu jam session.