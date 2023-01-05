CHEAT SHEET
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Reveals He Is Gay
In July, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp revealed that his character, Will Byers, is gay. And now Schnapp is telling the world he is, too. A TikTok video he posted Thursday includes the text: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’” In the video, Schnapp was lip-syncing to a viral sound: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” The actor noted in his caption the parallel with his TV show character: “I guess I'm more similar to will than I thought.”