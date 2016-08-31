‘Stranger Things’ Teases Second Season

CHEAT SHEET
Netflix has renewed Stranger Things for a second season and released a new teaser trailer for the show, unveiling titles for the next nine episodes. The highly anticipated season will debut in 2017. The first season, which was made up of eight episodes, was wildly popular. In order, the new episodes will be called “Madmax,” “The Boy Who Came Back to Life,” “The Pumpkin Patch,” “The Palace,” “The Storm,” “The Pollywog,” “The Secret Cabin,” “The Brain,” and “The Lost Brother.”