Strauss-Kahn Lawyer Wants $1M Bail

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Dominique Strauss-Kahn may soon be free on bail if the court approves new paperwork filed Wednesday. Strauss-Kahn’s lawyer said the IMF director would be willing to pay a $1 million cash bail and be confined to one location in Manhattan—and wear an electronic-monitoring bracelet. Strauss-Kahn is currently being held at Rikers Island after a judge on Monday deemed him a flight risk. Defense lawyers also pushed for DNA testing of the carpet in the hotel room where the alleged assault took place, which they say will prove there was no “forcible encounter.”