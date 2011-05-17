Strauss-Kahn Maid: I’m Not Lying

CHEAT SHEET
There's no doubt that the Sofitel hotel maid who accused IMF director Dominique Strauss-Kahn of rape is telling the truth, according to her defense attorney, Jeffrey Shapiro, on Tuesday. He argued on behalf of the immigrant woman from Guinea, who allegedly had "no agenda" and was not aware of Strauss-Kahn's high-profile status until after she had been sexually harassed. He added that his client arrived in the United States seven years ago with her now 15-year-old daughter under "very difficult circumstances." Strauss-Kahn's attorney maintains that forensic evidence "will not be consistent with a forcible encounter," but medical tests so far support her charges.