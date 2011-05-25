Strauss-Kahn Moved to New Residence

CHEAT SHEET
Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn moved again Wednesday, this time to a townhouse at 153 Franklin Street in Lower Manhattan. Strauss-Kahn, accused of sexually attacking a hotel maid, has been under house arrest since Friday. Since then, he has met a number of housing woes: Strauss-Kahn originally planned to rent an apartment on East 65th Street while his case was pending, but the landlord objected to his living there. He moved into 71 Broadway, but the residents reportedly did not want him living there as well. Under the terms of his bail, Strauss-Kahn can only leave his apartment under limited circumstances, must be under 24-hour surveillance, and must wear an electronic ankle monitor.