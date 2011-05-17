Strauss-Kahn on Suicide Watch: Report

CHEAT SHEET
    Dominique Strauss-Kahn is on suicide watch in his Rikers Island cell, according to a news report. The managing director of the International Monetary Fund is being held on charges of attempted rape, sex abuse, a criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching after an incident with a maid in the Manhattan hotel where he was staying. A judge denied bail on Monday, citing a flight risk. The suicide watch means that Strauss-Kahn is checked every 15 to 30 minutes and has a special uniform, including shoes without laces. Meanwhile, Strauss-Kahn’s wife is en route from Paris.

