Strauss-Kahn Under Pressure to Quit

A group of European finance ministers gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the future of the International Monetary Fund after its chief, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, was arrested for sexual assault in New York City over the weekend. During the meeting, Austria's finance minister, Maria Fekter, said Strauss-Kahn “has to figure out for himself that he is hurting the institution.” Spain's finance chief said she sided with the maid who was allegedly assaulted by Strauss-Kahn. They also discussed who might replace him as IMF's managing director, naming John Lipsky his most likely successor. The IMF has lately considered giving more authority to emerging economic giants like China, Brazil, and India. China's foreign ministry said the next IMF chief should be chosen according to "fairness, transparency, and merit."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10