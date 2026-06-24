Strict Wedding Rule Revealed for Kelce and Swift’s Wedding
Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set one strict rule in place for their wedding next week: no gifts allowed. In an interview with Extra TV on Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers tight end and close friend of Kelce, George Kittle, revealed that the couple “said absolutely no gifts” at their alleged 1000-guest July 3 wedding. The highly publicized and anticipated wedding is rumored to be taking place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, one of the country’s most famous arenas. The billionaire popstar and Super Bowl winner, both 36, allegedly spent $3 million on the venue alone, but the total cost of the event is projected to reach up to $20 million. Against the bride and groom’s wishes, the co-founder of Tight End University, a TV program and NFL event hosted by Kelce and Kittle, said he has plans to break the harsh rule. “I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” the 32-year-old tight end said, joking, “Sounds expensive, too.” Kittle added that his wish for the couple is to have “so much fun with friends” on their wedding day, and called his friend’s fiancée “an awesome person” for showing up to Tight End University for Kelce amid the overwhelming wedding buzz.