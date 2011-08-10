CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Wanted

    Stripper Fugitive, Brothers Seen in Colorado

    FBI

    Banks in Colorado should be on the lookout: Lee Grace Dougherty, the fugitive Florida stripper, and her two brothers, Ryan and Dylan, may have been spotted in Colorado. A group resembling the trio, wanted for allegedly firing at a Florida cop and robbing a bank in Georgia with an AK-47, was spotted in a Colorado parking lot by a customer at REI; FBI agents then interviewed store employees, who said the people bought a tent and quickly left. They were also driving a white sedan, which matches the description of the Doughertys’ car. The FBI is calling the report “credible.”

    Read it at Colorado Springs Gazette