Stripper Fugitive, Brothers Seen in Colorado

Banks in Colorado should be on the lookout: Lee Grace Dougherty, the fugitive Florida stripper, and her two brothers, Ryan and Dylan, may have been spotted in Colorado. A group resembling the trio, wanted for allegedly firing at a Florida cop and robbing a bank in Georgia with an AK-47, was spotted in a Colorado parking lot by a customer at REI; FBI agents then interviewed store employees, who said the people bought a tent and quickly left. They were also driving a white sedan, which matches the description of the Doughertys’ car. The FBI is calling the report “credible.”