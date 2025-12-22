StubHub Snubs Trump on Kennedy Center Tickets

StubHub is among the many ticketing agencies that have snubbed President Donald Trump’s unabashed adding of his name to the Kennedy Center.

The White House now calls the iconic performing arts venue “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” with “Trump-Kennedy Center” for short.

President Donald Trump wasted no time getting his name added to the Kennedy Center’s facade. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

While Trump, 79, wasted no time getting his name plastered on the building’s façade on Friday, a day after his hand-picked board abruptly voted to make the change, the rollout appears to be much slower elsewhere.

As first noted by The Washington Post, Ticketmaster still lists the venue as “The Kennedy Center,” as does TodayTix.

There is no shortage of MAGA on the Kennedy Center board these days. With President Donald Trump as chairman, he has appointed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Second Lady Usha Vance to the board, among other allies. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Vivid Seats and TickPick sell tickets for the center, a memorial to the assassinated former president, under “Kennedy Center Opera House,” “Kennedy Center Concert Hall,” and “Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater.”

StubHub lists the venue as the “John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts-Complex.”

Despite President Donald Trump adding his name to the Kennedy Center, most online ticketing agencies have yet to change the venue’s name on their sites. Above, VividSeats lists events this holiday season at the “Kennedy Center Concert Hall.” Vivid Seats

While Trump has bizarrely hailed himself as the Kennedy Center’s savior, his meddling in its renaming—and stuffing its board with MAGA loyalists, like White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Second Lady Usha Vance—has sent ticket sales plummeting.

The Post reported on Oct. 31 that sales are 50 percent lower than they were before the Trump takeover. The analysis determined that the decline has hit all three of its major venues.

Last week’s name change, which Democrats have slammed as illegal, was the last straw for many. Popular Reddit posts with thousands of likes and comments indicate that Americans are so disgusted by the alteration that some are demanding refunds from the center—and receiving them.

Yelp has changed the name of the Kennedy Center on its website to “The Trump Kennedy Center.” Yelp

The reviews website Yelp is among the few entities that have reflected the Kennedy Center’s name change. It told the Post that it generally updates a business listing once its name changes on its website.

Elsewhere, some in the media say they will reject all of Trump’s name changes, including the newly renamed “Gulf of America,” “Mount McKinley,” and the “Department of War.”

Less attention has been paid to Trump’s renaming of military installations, but his administration has also restored the names Fort Bragg (formerly Fort Liberty) and Fort Benning (formerly Fort Moore).

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic, who was the journalist central to this year’s “Signalgate” scandal, is among those rejecting Trump’s renaming crusade.

“At The Atlantic, the Department of Defense is the Department of Defense, the Kennedy Center is the Kennedy Center, and the Gulf of Mexico is the Gulf of Mexico,” he said, according to the Post.