Student Spars with Santorum, Wins
It's hard to find anything resembling civil discourse around gay rights when it comes to Rick Santorum and his opponents, but this back and forth between a Penn State student and Santorum is as close as it gets. We give this round to the student.
It's hard to find anything resembling civil discourse around gay rights when it comes to Rick Santorum and his opponents, but this back and forth between a Penn State student and Santorum is as close as it gets. We give this round to the student.