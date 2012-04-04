Students Pepper-Sprayed at Protest

CHEAT SHEET
California campus police sure like their pepper spray. Up to 30 people were pepper-sprayed by police after students tried to force their way into a Santa Monica College trustee board meeting on course fees. The students chanted, “No cuts, no fees, education should be free,” and tried to enter the meeting room during the public comment period. According to the Santa Monica Fire Department, 30 people were sprayed, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment. The students were protesting a plan that would raise the price of some summer courses from $46 per unit to $180.