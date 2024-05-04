Students Won’t Stop Protesting for Palestine, Even During Their Own Graduations

Dozens of pro-Palestine student protesters briefly interrupted Saturday’s commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan, according to The New York Times.

Students opposing Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza, marched toward the stage, shouting “Regents, regents, you can't hide! You are funding genocide!”

Other students flashed Israeli flags and caps adorned with the Star of David. Overhead one plane flew by, carrying the message “Divest from Israel now! Free Palestine!” while another flew by with a banner that said, “We stand with Israel. Jewish lives matter.”

Meanwhile, graduating students at Northeastern University flashed messages into the camera of their school’s livestream as they walked across the stage to collect their degrees.

“NEU FUNDS GENOCIDE DIVEST NOW,” one message said.

At Indiana University Bloomington, around 30 faculty members gathered outside of the graduation ceremony on Friday in protest of the administration’s response to peaceful student protests, including the decision to train a sniper on the demonstrating students, according to the Indiana Daily Student.