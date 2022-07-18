Study: Depp Trolls Perpetrated One of Twitter’s ‘Worst Cases of Cyberbullying’
NEXT LEVEL
A 17-page report by Bot Sentinel, a research group that aims to detect misinformation and harassment on social media, revealed that Johnny Depp’s supporters perpetrated “one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts that we’ve ever seen.”The widespread campaign of platform manipulation and harassment not only targeted Amber Heard but any female supporters, too. In one instance, a person trolled a female Heard supporter with a fake Twitter account that used a photo of the supporter’s dead child. Overall, Bot Sentinel found 627 accounts whose main focus was to tweet negative messages about Heard, including “toxic trolls” who used “hashtag spamming” to trend anti-Heard hashtags artificially.