    Study: Mask Mandates Boost the Economy

    ATTENTION, GOVERNORS

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty

    Opponents of COVID-19 restrictions often claim preventative rules would hurt the economy, but a new study finds that statewide mask mandates can actually be a benefit. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that researchers from the University of Utah business school determined that mask orders make consumers feel better about shopping—so they visit more stores and spend more time in each one. The study authors found statewide mandates were more helpful to the local economy than county orders. “The thing that really pops out,” professor Nathan Seegert said, “is that statewide mask mandates are much more effective at both saving lives and livelihoods.”

