Study: Organic Food No Healthier

Those organic blueberries you just shelled out 6 dollars for? According to a new study, they may not be worth the extra cash. Researchers from Stanford University and the VA Palo Alto Health Care System found that organic foods typically don’t contain any more vitamins or nutrients than foods grown with pesticides. Researchers did find however that organic food lives up to its billing when it comes to containing less pesticides and antibiotic-resistant bacteria residue, a fact which may provide health benefits of its own.