Study: Smoking Pot Lowers IQ

That’s harsh. Persistent pot smoking can lead to a lower IQ, attention problems, and issues retaining memories, according to a new study from Duke University and King’s College London. Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 people from Dunedin, New Zealand and found an eight point drop in IQ for those who lit up frequently compared to those who steered clear of smoking. Those who started smoking pot as teenagers but stopped later in life weren’t able to recover all of their mental faculties, the researchers also found.