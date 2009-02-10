Stump Wins Westminster

CHEAT SHEET
Taking the prize from a Scottish deerhound named Tiger Woods and a favored Brussels griffon, an elderly Sussex spaniel just out of retirement has been deemed Westminster’s top dog. Stump, 10, is the oldest best-in-show winner ever at the Westminster Kennel Club (the next oldest was 8)—and he may have its most unusual backstory, as well. In 2004, a medical condition almost killed the floppy-eared, golden-red pooch, but vets at Texas A&M were able to save him. Stump, who came out of retirement only last week, takes over as top dog from Uno, the beloved beagle who’s been everywhere over the past year, from a float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the White House and Knott’s Berry Farm.