Stunning Reason for Trump War Plan Reversal Exposed

The reason for President Donald Trump’s reversal of his naval mission to ensure ships could pass through the Strait of Hormuz has been revealed.

Trump, 79, announced on Tuesday in a Truth Social post that he was abruptly halting the “Project Freedom” mission he had revealed on Sunday.

The president said the “pause” was based on the request of “Pakistan and other countries,” adding that the U.S. naval blockade of Iran would “remain in full force and effect.”

President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on November 19, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump angered key Gulf allies by announcing “Project Freedom” in the first place, NBC News reported on Wednesday. Citing two officials, the report sheds light on the moments after Trump’s announcement and on what ultimately caused him to hit pause.

Saudi Arabia informed the U.S. that it would not allow the U.S. military to fly aircraft from Prince Sultan Airbase southeast of Riyadh, the officials said. The U.S. would also be unable to fly through Saudi airspace to support efforts to open the Strait.

After a call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman failed to address the issue, the president abruptly halted “Project Freedom” to restore critical U.S. military access to the airspace, according to the officials.

“The problem with that premise is that things are happening quickly in real time,” a Saudi source said of Trump’s initial “Project Freedom” announcement, noting Saudi Arabia was “very supportive of the diplomatic efforts” that Pakistan has undertaken as the intermediary between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump's Truth Social post about pausing "Project Freedom" Truth Social

America has military equipment, including refueling tankers, at Prince Sultan Airbase, with one U.S. official telling NBC that on-the-ground access helps fight the war in Iran.

“Because of geography, you need cooperation from regional partners to utilize their airspace along their borders,” one official said, noting that military aircraft protected ships during “Project Freedom.”

The report states that other close Gulf allies were also blindsided by Trump’s post, but did not name them.

However, a Middle Eastern diplomat quoted by NBC says the U.S. did not coordinate with Oman until after Trump’s announcement. The White House told NBC that “Regional allies were notified in advance” when asked about Gulf state leaders being taken by surprise by Trump’s post.

Only three U.S. ships had been able to travel through the strait since the mission began, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Trump’s war with Iran has impacted the global supply of oil, leading to skyrocketing fuel prices as Tehran continued its chokehold on the critical route.

Trump and Prince bin Salmon “have been in touch regularly” a Saudi source told NBC, adding that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Central Command are also speaking to Saudi officials over the situation.

“The U.S. made an announcement and then coordinated with us,” the diplomat said, adding, “we were not upset or angry.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Saudi Arabian embassy for comment.

Political consultant David Axelrod, who was a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, mocked the latest developments in Trump’s war with Iran.

“What a freaking mess,” Axelrod posted on X on Wednesday regarding the Saudi Arabia intervention in the Strait.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 15, 2026. PAKISTAN’S PRIME MINISTER OFFI/via REUTERS

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X on Wednesday that he supported Trump and praised his “courageous leadership” in pausing “Project Freedom.”

He also acknowledged the involvement of the Crown Prince in the latest developments.

“President Trump’s gracious response to the request made by Pakistan and other brotherly countries, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and my dear brother Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia H.R.H Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will go a long way towards advancing regional peace, stability and reconciliation during this sensitive period,” Sharif wrote.